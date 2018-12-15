Meet Yorkshire’s all-female RNLI lifeboat crew

Picture the scene – there is an emergency at sea off the Yorkshire coast. Volunteer lifeboat crew are stirred into action by their beeping pagers and rush to the station at Coble Landing in Filey. Among the crew are a doctor, a nurse, an engineer and a paramedic – a team of professionals ready to launch in minutes and face whatever situation unfolds before them. But there is one thing that you may not have pictured in your mind – these lifesavers are all women.

This may seem rare, unusual or surprising to an outsider, as many lifeboat crews up and down the country consist solely of male volunteers.

Filey Lifeboat crew members Jules Macauley ,Vanessa Thomas and Sarah Scrivener preparing for duty at the station on Coble Landing. pic Richard Ponter

Filey, on the other hand, has had a number of women on the crew for the last 15 years. It was the first station in the history of the RNLI to have a female operations manager, in the shape of Jo Ward, in 2005. It also had the first female all-weather boat coxswain, Fran Wilkins, who took the helm 10 years ago.

“The RNLI in a lot of places is a man’s world,” says John Ward, who is Jo’s husband and has been a member of the crew for 46 years. “Some people don’t think females can do the job and cope with the banter.

“All our females here are more than capable of doing the job and if there’s any banter, they just give it back. At the end of the day they are lifeboat crew, not male or female crew – they are just lifeboat crew.”

John, who is the station’s press officer, says Filey RNLI is supported by another invaluable group of women – Filey Ladies’ Lifeboat Guild.

“This is our primary fundraising group and they’ve been going a long time,” he says. “In the old days, when it was an all-male crew, the wives would be at home making sure everything was OK.

“Now the husbands stay at home. Times have moved on. If places don’t move on, they’re not making use of people’s talents.”

Crew member Jules Macauley, 33, says it was her husband, Luke, who first encouraged her to become a lifeboat volunteer.

The mother-of three says it is his support that enables her to do it, balancing her commitments with the lifeboat, her family and her job as a nurse. “He’ll drive me down with the kids in the car – they’re really proud,” she adds.

“It’s definitely something that you can fit into your life. It can be difficult to balance everything, so if you can’t make it for exercise sometimes, it’s fine.”

Jules is originally from Cheshire and has no seafaring background, but says that doesn’t matter. “I used to be in the Army and I missed it, so when my husband suggested the lifeboat I thought it was a brilliant idea,” she adds.

“I didn’t think I could join – I didn’t know anything about boats. But everyone is really keen to teach you.

“People will come down and meet you if you want to learn or check anything. They are keen to pass on their knowledge and you learn by having a go.”

Jules has now started an RNLI mechanics course and says the training for volunteers is very good.

But the best thing, she says, is being part of the community and helping those in trouble. “If any judgement is made it’s on your skill set – it’s about being a team,” she says.

That view is echoed by Vanessa Thomas, 27, who is Filey born and bred and joined the crew when she was 17 – the youngest age you are allowed to sign up.

“I’m not physically as strong as a man, but it’s not all about that. Everyone is treated the same. There’s never any worry that there’s a woman in the room,” she says.

Vanessa does recall though, with a smile, that when she first joined, along with some other young crew members, they were collectively known as “the crèche”.

She had grown up around the lifeboat, but didn’t have any specialised knowledge when she joined the crew.

“You pick knowledge up as you go along. There are people on the crew who have been at sea all their lives. I knew lots of the crew since I was little, which helps too,” she adds.

However, being local can be difficult at times too – especially when the person in trouble at sea is a friend. “We were called out to a fishing boat off Filey last year which was sinking. We had the life raft out ready to abandon ship, but we managed to stop it sinking. It was one of our friends,” says Vanessa.

“We tend to know about 50 per cent of the people we go out to help at sea as they’re local. But when you’re out on jobs you don’t get scared, you just get on with it.

“It’s when you talk about it afterwards it can hit you. If someone doesn’t turn up for coffee club for a few days, you know something is wrong.”

She adds that the crew are like a family and support each other, always getting together for a drink and a chat after training exercises.

Fellow crew member Sarah Scrivener, 35, also recognises the importance of being part of the lifeboat family, regardless of whether you are a man or a woman.

She used to work as an engineer for British Gas and says some male customers would stand over her and watch her work when she was called out to their homes.

She is now training at South Shields to be an electro-technical officer in the Merchant Navy and will go to sea on the Queen Elizabeth in February.

“I’m the only girl in my class and there are 19 of us, so it’s a very male world, but that doesn’t really come into it,” says Sarah.

She joined the lifeboat crew to challenge herself and make a difference, which she certainly has done in the past year since she signed up.

“The best job so far, for me, was a missing girl we were called out to over the summer. We found her floating in the water at the bottom of the cliffs near Bempton. She was freezing – I think half an hour later might have been too late. It was a genuine life saved,” she adds.

Sarah says it’s lovely when people come back to visit them to say thank you, often bringing cards, chocolates or biscuits.

The sentiment is shared by Rosie Rayment, 25, a trainee GP, who says being on the lifeboat crew is “hugely rewarding”.

Rosie joined in summer 2016, having been introduced to the RNLI while training at a rural GP practice in the Outer Hebrides.

“The practice had an agreement with the lifeboat station that we could join the Monday training sessions,” she says.

“So when I was back in Filey, I popped down on Lifeboat Day that July and asked to speak to the coxswain.”

Rosie loved the tight-knit, family feel of the crew, and has been a member ever since. “Working in hospitals and hospices can be demanding, so it’s great being on the crew because I can be part of a team rather than leading a team,” she adds.

“The female crew members are very much equals – I’ve never been treated any differently.

“What stands out for me is the abilities of the crew, who are from all walks of life and different backgrounds. I’m really proud to be a part of it. It keeps you on your toes – you never know what’s round the corner.”

The RNLI receives no direct government funding for the lifeboat service and relies on voluntary donations. Everyone who serves on the crew is a volunteer. To find out more go to www.rnli.org