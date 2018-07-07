Meeting at Downing Street

Scarborough businessman Richard Askew was recently invited to 10 Downing Street to take part in a private roundtable as part of a Federation of Small Business (FSB) delegation.

Chaired by special adviser to the Prime Minister, Jimmy McLoughlinn, the meeting covered key business issues such as innovation, skills and shared prosperity.

Mr Askew, owner of Askew Brook, which builds websites and online systems, said: “It’s always an honour to be asked to input into the policies and it’s incredibly important that SMEs are at the forefront of this.

“An SME is any business that employs less than 250 people so they’re the backbone of communities up and down the country.”

Mr Askew is policy representative for the FSB across the Yorkshire and North East region.