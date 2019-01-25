Member of staff racially abused at Scarborough filling station

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a member of staff was racially abused at a filling station in Scarborough.

The incident occurred at around 4pm on Tuesday January 15 at the Musham Bank filling station, Seamer Road when a man was challenged as he attempted to leave the location without paying for fuel.

When a member of staff challenged the man it is reported he verbally abused them.

The suspect is described as a white man, of medium build with dark hair which is dark on the top and grey on the back and sides.

He was wearing a light brown corduroy jack and light coloured trousers at the time of the offence. The vehicle he was driving was a Mitsubishi 4×4.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joel Varey.

You can also email joel.varey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190008852.