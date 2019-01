This morning, a person and their dog were washed into a rough sea near Scalby Mills.

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team were alerted to the incident at 8.04am but while teams were heading to the scene a member of the public entered the water to help the female and her dog.

On arrival to scene, the team provided first aid and blankets before they were handed over to an ambulance.

The team reported that everyone got out of the water safely this morning.