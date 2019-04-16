Members wanted at friendship group

A community social group in Scarborough, set up and run entirely by local volunteers, is looking for new members.

The Young at Heart Friendship Group was set up by Royal Voluntary Service with support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The group meets on Tuesdays at the YMCA Scarborough (St Thomas Street) from 1pm to 3pm. Entry is £2 per week and members enjoy a wide range of activities, talks from interesting speakers, and visits to local attractions. Light refreshments are also served at the meetings.

Volunteer co-ordinator for the group, Gail Card, said: “Staying social and active are important for our well-being, particularly as we get older.

“I get a lot out of volunteering at the group and enjoy chatting with members. It’s good to be able to give something back to the local community where I live.”