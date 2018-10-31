Memorial hope for Scarborough campaigner Nick Earnshaw

A friend of popular Scarborough man Nick Earnshaw has decided to raise money to “remember Nicky and his work” .

Maggie Short, a friend of Nick and his family, would like to have a seat placed opposite South Cliff Post Office dedicated to Nick and his achievements.

Earlier this year tributes were paid to Nick, who passed away on April 22, aged 46.

He was well known for a campaign he launched in 1998 to have a crossing installed on Filey Road, at the junction with Westbourne Grove and Prince of Wales Terrace.

After five years of determination, 10,000 signatures and the backing of MP David Blunkett, his dream became a reality.

Maggie said: “Nicky was a remarkable young man, stubborn and determined but loved and admired by all who knew him.

"He was a charachter around Scarborough and loved talking about his achievements.

"Nicky had a short life but he did more in those years than it was possible to imagine.

"With the help of family and friends we would like to have a seat dedicated to him. We need to raise £1,500 and hope to have reached this target by the anniversary of Nicky’s death next year.”

Nick’s passion for the road crossing stemmed from a serious accident when he was just four years old.

Maggie said: “He had an accident when he was at Wheatcroft playschool with our children and he ran out into Filey Road and was knocked down. He was in hospital for a long time in a coma but he eventually came round and was brought back home, but always had problems.

“He was stubborn and wouldn’t use a stick as he was determined that he would walk again.”

Despite being in pain most days, Nick still worked tirelessly to help others and raise money for charity.

Maggie hopes to have a simple dedication on the bench outlining that Nick fought for the safety of people and the bench is to remember him from his friends and those who loved him.

Funds can be donated at the Skipton Building Society with reference ‘Nicky’s seat’.