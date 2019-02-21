Michael Coulson proud to be Scarborough Athletic skipper

Pulling on the captain's armband in Scarborough Athletic's last few games has been a real honour for Michael Coulson.

The role may have added a touch more pressure to the Scarborough-born attacker's game, but this added responsibility is something that Coulson is lapping up.

"I had a joke at the start of the season about when I'd get the armband, but when I actually got it, it was a bit of a surprise," he said.

"I've captained York City before and it is something that does make you proud.

"At the same time there is a bit of pressure to get the lads firing, but I don't mind anything like that.

"I'm not the loudest in the changing room, but I am vocal when we get out on the pitch.

"You have to work out who responds to what when it comes to motivation and I've really enjoyed that side of it.

"Obviously Mez (Dave Merris) is the club captain and he does a great job. But I feel as though I've done a good job, if the role ever came up then I'd love to take it on."

After a very sticky spell over the festive period, which saw Boro drop off the pace in the Evo-Stik Premier, the club have now shaken off the shackles once again and pushed themselves up to fourth in the form table.

Though he plays down any talk of the play-offs and what that could bring, Coulson is feeling positive about what lies ahead.

He added: "We've steadied the ship now, our bad spell is hopefully gone.

"We had to get out of that run of form and we've done it in recent weeks, we've got back to enjoying our football again.

"From now on every game is a cup final, but the good thing is the fact that a play-off place is in our hands.

"They are all tough fixtures, but if we get the results then we'll be in there at the end of the season.

"I think we are probably bang on the plan from what we were looking at before the season started.

"We were probably over-achieving when we were at the top of the table, though we were playing well at the time.

"Promotion has to be the target, but this is definitely a tough league to get out of."

With some exciting games coming up in the final few months of the season, including the North Riding FA Senior Cup final against York City, Coulson is hoping that the buzz around the club reaches the fever-pitch levels it rose to last season.

"You can feel the buzz already, the fans are brilliant and we are desperate to reward them," Coulson said.

"I personally am looking forward to the York game, though I'd have probably preferred it to be away from home, our fans would have still turned out in force.

"You have to expect them to bring a strong side because it will be a game that they won't want to lose. If they do that then it will be a very good test for us.

"We have to fancy our chances against them no matter what team they put out, but whatever happens, it should be a great night and one I can't wait for."