Michael Palin revealed as star of Scarborough book event: tickets on sale Friday

Television globetrotter and Monty Python legend Michael Palin will be headlining Books by the Beach next year.

He will be appearing on at Scarborough Spa Theatre on Sunday April 14 at 7pm.

Michael will be giving an illustrated talk about his new book Erebus, The Story of a Ship.

In September 2014 the wreck of HMS Erebus was discovered at the bottom of the sea in the frozen wastes of the Canadian Arctic. It’s whereabouts had been a mystery for over a century and a half. From its launch in 1826 to its ultimate catastrophe in the Arctic, Michael’s account brings this extraordinary ship back to life.

Festival director Heather French said: “I’m so excited to bring Michael Palin to Books by the Beach next year. I’m a big fan and I’m sure he’ll bring in fresh audiences.

“I’m always trying to widen the festival’s appeal and no one can do this better than Michael. He’s a household name and a perfect headliner.”

Michael has written and starred in numerous TV programmes and films.

He has also made several travel documentaries with journeys taking him from the Poles to the Sahara Desert. His books include accounts of his journeys, two novels and several volumes of diaries.

Books by the Beach runs from Thursday April 11 to Sunday April 14.

The second name to be announced is The Times and Sunday Telegraph columnist Lynne Truss. who is appearing on Friday April 12 at 10am at the Stephen Joseph Theatre lounge.

Writer and broadcaster Lynne has written extensively for radio and is the author of six novels. Her book on punctuation Eats, Shoots and Leaves was an international success.

At Books by the Beach she will be talking about her move into crime when she invites us to enter the world of Constable Twitten of Brighton police force.

Heather said: A Shot in the Dark is a charming novel in Lynne’s new comic crime series and involves the death of a theatre critic. So the Stephen Joseph Theatre seemed the perfect setting for this event .... Lynne is a highly talented and humorous writer. I found her new novel laugh out loud funny and I’m sure she’ll be a showstopper.”

Lynne will be joined by crime critic and festival favourite Barry Forshaw. Barry is author of the Crime Noir series and a crime reviewer for The Guardian and Financial Times.

Tickets for Michael’s event are on sale from Friday December 7 at the Spa box office: 01723 82188 and the Stephen Joseph Theatre box office: 01723 370541 Ticket price: £12.

Tickets for Lynne’s event are £8 and are available at the Stephen Joseph Theatre box office now. Books by the Beach gift vouchers are also on sale.