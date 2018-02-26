Michelin star chef joins Scarborough hotel

A Michelin star chef is set to join a Scarborough hotel this week.

Ollie Moore officially starts at Ox Pasture Hall on Thursday March 1.

Following a decade of hard work and training in some of Britain’s best kitchens, Ollie was rewarded and recognised when he achieved a 'Michelin Star' as head chef at The Black Rat in Winchester for 2015 and 2016.

Since then Ollie has taken a sabbatical, cooking in Spain, before returning to WOW dinners on the Yorkshire coast.

Ollie's first experience of a Michelin Star kitchen was when he was taken under the wing of Mark Jordan at the Ocean Restaurant at the Atlantic Hotel in Jersey. His spell in Jersey coincided with the restaurant winning its first Michelin star, with Ollie performing a pivotal role on the pastry section and earning the title of chef de partie.

After serving his time in Jersey, Ollie moved back to the mainland to work at Peter Gorton's 3 rosette Horn of Plenty, before moving on to work closely with Gordon Ramsay-trained chef Richard Davies at The Manor House in Castle Combe which held 1 Michelin Star and 3 rosettes.