Michelle named Veterinary Nurse of the Year

A MALTON-based veterinary nurse has been presented with a national award.

Michelle Coatsworth, who celebrates her 20th anniversary at Mount Veterinary Group later this year, was named Veterinary Nurse of the Year.

Michelle, who attended Malton School, beat competition from hundreds of other nurses and was praised by judges for her “outstanding leadership and team work.

Michelle said: “I was absolutely blown away when I heard I’d won the award and it is a real honour. I love my job at Mount Vets because the practice is a strong part of the community and I love meeting clients and their pets.”