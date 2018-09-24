Mickleover v Scarborough Athletic - All you need to know

Scarborough Athletic are looking to make it four wins out of four on Tuesday night when they travel to Mickleover Sports.

Current form: Mickleover have won four of their last five, really hitting the goals trail in that time. They started this period with a 6-0 FA Cup win against Haughmond, which was followed up by a 1-0 win against Hednesford. Farsley beat Mickleover in their next outing by a 1-0 scoreline, but they bounced back with a 3-0 win at Stamford in the League Cup and then a 7-1 FA Cup success at Anstey Nomads on Saturday.

Boro, meanwhile, have won three out of five, beginning with the FA Cup draw and defeat against Marine.That was followed by wins in the league against Basford and then in the League Cup against Tadcaster,. In their last game they won 3-1 at North Ferriby.

One to watch: Former Derby County defender Pablo Mills will be a major player at the back, while in attack, the experienced Nathan Jarman has scored a lot of goals in recent weeks.

Team news: With Pablo Mills returning to the fold last Saturday at Anstey, the defender is expected to be involved again tonight after recovering from a shoulder injury. Weather he starts or is on the bench again remains to be seen but still very positive news to have Mills back regardless. Niall Doran is definitely out with the availability of the other injured player Kevin Grocott unknown..

Boro go into the game at full strength, with defender Kev Burgess returning from suspension.

Betting: Boro are classed as the favourites, with Mickleover being 11/5, a draw being 13/5 and Boro being tipped at 11/10.

Address: The game is a 7:45pm kick-off at the Don Amott Arena on Station Road, Mickleover, DE3 9FB .

Prices: Admission prices set at £10 Adults, £7 Concessions, £2 10-16s with Under 10’s free with a playing adult.