Midfielder Jamie McGuire set to extend stay at Scarborough Athletic

Scarborough Athletic have extended midfielder Jamie McGuire's stay at the club by another month.

The 35-year-old was only initially on loan at the Flamingo Land Stadium for a month, but Boro have opted to further delay his return to parent club Frickley Athletic.

He will now be able to take his place in the squad for Saturday's trip to Workington.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: "We have secured Jamie on loan for another month.

"I think he has done well in the middle of the park, adding a bit of steel and experience.

"He has also been guiding a few of the younger lads around the park as well, which is what we need."