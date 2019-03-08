Military Band celebrate RAF charity anniversary at Scarborough Spa

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the RAF Music Charitable Trust, the Royal Air Force is touring a concert including at stop at Scarborough Spa.

The charity concert in aid of various service charities will take place in Scarborough Spa's Grand Hall on Friday May 17 and will be performed by one of the finest military bands in the country, The Band of the Royal Air Force College alongside its big band: Royal Air Force Swing Wing.

Malcolm Goodman, founder and honorary administrator of the charity, said: “Having been born Hull and spent so many of my younger years on holiday in Scarborough, through my charity it is a privilege and pleasure to return once again and bring RAF music to the town with this unique concert performance for the people of Scarborough”.

This unique event is part of a nationwide tour, raising welfare funds for various service charities and will be the first time the Royal Air Force band has performed at the venue.

Tickets are now on sale and are available via Scarborough Spa’s Box Office (01723) 821888 and website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk