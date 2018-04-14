Minibus trips celebrate Lions’ 100th landmark

Scarborough Lions Club has taken 100 people from various backgrounds out for an afternoon trip in the country – complete with a delicious cream tea.

The Lions members organised the trips to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the organisation.

Some of the people were from sheltered housing and nursing homes and the trips gave them an opportunity to get out and about during the warm weather.

In addition to these groups of elderly residents, the Lions also took out a group of Young Carers from the Scarborough and District Young Carers group.

These youngsters ranged in age from eight to 16 years of age who, through no fault of their own, have found themselves looking after parents or siblings who are unable to look after themselves.

Scarborough Lions are able to provide transport for individuals and groups in the area.

The bus is equipped with a ramp at the back which can be raised and lowered to accommodate wheelchair bound passengers.

Over the years the Lions Club has provided transport for youth football teams, Scout groups and the Boys Brigade as well as taking groups of elderly and/or infirm to various meetings and classes.

A spokesman said: “Scarborough Lions has been serving those in need in our community for almost 60 years.

“This help has manifested itself in many ways. Delivering food to homeless shelters, funding supplies to schools and local youth groups to buy equipment and uniforms as well as delivering toys and gifts to families in need at Christmas.

“We also provide transport for individuals and groups in the area with our 12-seater minibus.

“The Lions minibus is there to serve those in need within the Scarborough community.

“If you know of a group or an individual who you think might benefit from this service then please contact the Scarborough Lions Secretary Lion Roy Chambers on 08458 339897 and speak to him.”