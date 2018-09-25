Missing Filey wallaby found dead on roadside

A wallaby, who escaped from the Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park, has been found dead.

Houdini, as he was named by the park, was found early this morning by the side of the road between Cayton and Eastfield after apparently being hit by a vehicle.

The two foot tall animal escaped in August shortly after arriving with another wallaby - who is named Homer.

It was "not the ending to his story" that the park wanted and they describe it as "the worst possible outcome."

During the five weeks that Houdini had been out of the enclosure he still remained within five miles of the park.

The park have been close to recapturing him on many occasions with thermal cameras and nets but were unsuccessful.

Homer, the other Bennett's wallaby, still remains at the Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park but the park say "keeping him alone long term is not ideal."

In the statement on Facebook the park said: "We would like to thank everyone for their support throughout the past few weeks, either with sightings, positive comments on here, or with the lending of nets, cameras, advice and time.

"Again we are very upset with this news, but thank you for your support in this difficult time in the park."