Missing man could be in Scarborough

Police officers are appealing for help in tracing a missing man who could be in Scarborough.

John Youll is currently missing from the York area but North Yorkshire Police think he could be in Scarborough.

A spokesman for the force said:" John is homeless which makes it harder for us to locate him to ensure that he is safe, which is our main concern.

"We are appealing for anyone who sights John, even outside of the Scarborough Borough, to please contact Julie Hughes, Telephone: 01609 643643 or email Julie.hughes@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk."