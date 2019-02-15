Missing man Nicholas Harper: police keen to trace owner of silver estate car that was parked near his car at Cowhouse Wood, Helmsley

Police are renewing their appeal for information on missing trainee teacher Nicholas Harper, from Pickering, who was last seen over a week ago.

On Thursday 7 February Nicholas left his home address and was believed to have been heading to his work placement but did not arrive.

His car, a black Citroen Picasso, was later found at Cowhouse Wood, Helmsley, and searches of the vicinity and the wider area have taken place due to Nicholas being a keen long distance fell runner.

Officers are keen to trace the owner of a silver estate car which was seen parked in the same area where Nicholas’ car was located. It is believed this car was parked on the morning Nicholas went missing and also for a couple of mornings beforehand and it may be that the driver has seen or heard something which may assist with the investigation.

Nicholas, 50, is described as a white man, around 5ft 5ins tall, of stocky build with short dark brown hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a three-piece suit and shirt.

Last weekend police, volunteer search and rescue teams, police search dogs, drone cameras and the National Police Air Service helicopter searched the area around Cowhouse Wood and the winder area.

Officers have also circulated Nicholas’ information in other force areas as part of their search to find him – this includes West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Humberside, Durham, Cleveland and Northumbria.

Officers would like to thank those who have provided information to police so far and continue to urge anyone who thinks they may be able to help with the investigation to contact them.

Information can be passed to North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 quoting reference number 12190023491.