Missing Scarborough man found safe and well after four-day search

Police said the missing man was found safe and well this morning.

Officers had been extremely concerned for the 32-year-old's welfare, who was last seen on Queen Street.

It has now been confirmed that he was found safe and well in the early hours of this morning, following a four-day search.