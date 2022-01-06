Missing Scarborough man found safe and well after four-day search

A man who went missing after leaving a restaurant in Scarborough has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 10:06 am
Police said the missing man was found safe and well this morning.

Officers had been extremely concerned for the 32-year-old's welfare, who was last seen on Queen Street.

It has now been confirmed that he was found safe and well in the early hours of this morning, following a four-day search.

North Yorkshire Police thanked those who shared and assisted with the appeal.