Missing Scarborough teenager: police appeal for help

Scarborough Police have appealed for information about a missing Scarborough teenager.

Sophie Thornton was last seen in Scarborough Town centre at around 11am on Tuesday 25 September.

Officers are extremely concerned for Sophie’s safety and are appealing to anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to contact them.

She is believed to have traveled to the Harrogate area with a 17 year-old boy.

She is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with brown hair and grey eyes.

Anyone who has seen Sophie or knows of her current whereabouts is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting of her, please call 999, say police.