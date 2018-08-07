Missing Selby man Darren Mawson could be in Ryedale or Scarborough

An urgent appeal has been made to track down a missing man as concerns grow for his welfare.

Darren Mawson, 55, was last seen leaving his home in Selby at 2pm yesterday (Monday).

North Yorkshire Police said he may have driven in his red Ford car to the Scarborough or Rydale areas, where searches are being carried out.

A police spokesperson said: He is 6ft 2ins tall with very short hair and a black moustache.

"When last seen, he was wearing orange workwear shorts and a vest top. He is also wearing a black strap on his wrist for a recent broken arm that is still healing.

"Police are very concerned for Darren’s welfare, and have issued a recent photograph of him in case anyone recognises him."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 with the log number 693 of August 6.