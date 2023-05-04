News you can trust since 1882
Missing Staxton woman: residents asked to search garages and check CCTV as urgent search continues

People are being urged to check garages and CCTV as an urgent search continues for missing 69-year-old Jacqueline Glass, from Staxton, near Scarborough.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th May 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read

Police officers are asking residents in the area to urgently check their garages and outbuildings for signs of Jacqueline, and review any CCTV or video doorbell systems that might have picked her up.

Jacqueline left her home on foot at about 8pm on Wednesday 3 May.

This new CCTV image shows what she was wearing when she was last seen.

CCTV image shows what missing Staxton woman Jacqueline Glass, 69, was wearing when she was last seen.CCTV image shows what missing Staxton woman Jacqueline Glass, 69, was wearing when she was last seen.
Police are extremely concerned for her welfare, and the NPAS police helicopter and search and rescue teams have been involved in the search overnight.

If you have any information about Jacqueline's whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting.

Please quote reference number NYP-03052023-0548.

