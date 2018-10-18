MND suffer Jason Liversidge takes on a shed load of new challenges

Inspirational motorneurone disease sufferer Jason Liversidge has been preparing to make it into the Guinness World Records.

Last year he came up with the “outrageous idea” to achieve the fastest distance over a mile in an electric wheelchair.

This means that he will have to achieve a speed of 55mph but according to his wife Liz Liversidge, "he is hoping to smash that and go above 100mph."

Specialist vehicle firm Indra have worked with Jason to create a bespoke wheelchair that he will complete his record attempt in.

The former Scarborough College student, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease nearly five years ago, has undertaken a number of daring challenges including abseiling of the Humber bridge more recently, abseiling into the 110-ft deep Lancaster Hole.

The world record attempt was planned to be completed on Tuesday but was postponed due to a technical issue with one of the motors.

Despite this, Jason did not let the opportunity pass by and completed another amazing feat by being the first official passenger in a shed, doing 102.810 mph at Elvington Airfield, York.

Jason lived in Scarborough and went to Scarborough College.