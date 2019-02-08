Monday meeting is Whitby’s way of showing solidarity against Yorkshire BID

A meeting for businesses and organisations affected by the Yorkshire Coast BID is to take place on Monday in Whitby.

Borough and town councillors are due to attend the meeting at the Friendship Rowing Club on Church Street.

Hero Sumner, of the Moon and Ballon shop on Grape Lane and organiser of the meeting, said: “We have had a lot of concerns raised from businesses and organisations along the coast following our first meeting on December 17 and subsequent appeal to The Secretary of State.”

The main concerns are:

* the relevance and size of the BID area

* the lack of engagement with businesses

* the fact that, with it being supposedly business-led, there were 71 votes for car parks/public toilets/public buildings which came from councils.

“This, significantly altered the outcome of the ballot and it is now small businesses who will have to pay the levy as well as rate payers who will foot the bill ultimately,” said Hero.

“The Government at the moment is paying lip service to High St independents by promoting the BID process, which is working in some areas, but in the majority of cases is causing division between businesses at a time when we should all be pulling together.

“This is Whitby’s way of showing solidarity and we invite our formerly seen as ‘rivals’ in Scarborough and coastal areas to join us and fight against this encroaching menace.

“Anyone who thinks this is a way of creating wealth and employment would be quite correct - but it won’t be for the independent traders and associations who have to foot the bill.”

The meeting starts at 7pm.