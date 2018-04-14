Moorsbus service helps boost economy

An iconic bus service which links a string of beauty spots in the North York Moors National Park has been hailed a huge success.

Colin Speakman, council member of the North Yorkshire Moors Association, said the past year had seen the Moorsbus service enjoy an excellent response with more than 10,000 passenger journeys to tourist honey spots such as Whitby, Pickering, Danby Lodge and Malton.

Mr Speakman said the service showed that 40% of passengers had a car but opted instead to use Moorsbus, reducing the impact of motorists on the park’s roads.

Studies show that Moorsbus users spend more than £26 each on fares, food and other purchasers – boosting the park’s businesses.