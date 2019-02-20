More diversion signs to be placed on Scalby Road following reversing incident

North Yorkshire County Council has asked for more diversion signs to be displayed on Scalby Road following this morning's incident.

It comes after a lamppost, a tree and a street sign were knocked down by a lorry which was trying to reverse on Newby Farm Road.

North Yorkshire County Council highways area manager Richard Marr said: “The road closure is for essential sewage work in connection with a new development on the former rugby ground. After an incident this morning where the driver of an HGV didn’t follow the diversion signs for the Scalby Road closure, the developer is being asked to put out more signs to advise drivers to follow the diversion route.

“For Scarborough, York, Bridlington and Filey, drivers need to follow the A165 when travelling south from Cloughton and Burniston. The developer has also been asked to make it very clear that all goods vehicles should use the A165.’’