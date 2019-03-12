More photos of the new Wellness Spa at Alpamare in Scarborough
This is what you can expect when Scarborough's new luxury spa, at the Alpamare waterpark, opens this week.
Dr Anton Hoefter, Alpamare chief executive officer explains: “It’s R&R as you’ve never known it before! Wellness at Alpamare is an experience that’s completely different from anything else in the UK, caring for the wellbeing of the mind as well as the body. You can free-flow through a series of saunas and steam rooms at will, follow ritual trails specially created by wellness experts, enjoy a classic treatment, or immerse yourself in an uplifting Aufguss ceremony - all with a magnificent sea view.” Find out more about the new spa for Scarborough here.
1. Wellness at Alpamare
The new spa has been created by one of the worlds leading spa designers, Stefan Ghetta, alongside top international specialists Spa4,