Wellness at Alpamare

More photos of the new Wellness Spa at Alpamare in Scarborough

This is what you can expect when Scarborough's new luxury spa, at the Alpamare waterpark, opens this week.

Dr Anton Hoefter, Alpamare chief executive officer explains: “It’s R&R as you’ve never known it before! Wellness at Alpamare is an experience that’s completely different from anything else in the UK, caring for the wellbeing of the mind as well as the body. You can free-flow through a series of saunas and steam rooms at will, follow ritual trails specially created by wellness experts, enjoy a classic treatment, or immerse yourself in an uplifting Aufguss ceremony - all with a magnificent sea view.” Find out more about the new spa for Scarborough here.

The new spa has been created by one of the worlds leading spa designers, Stefan Ghetta, alongside top international specialists Spa4,

1. Wellness at Alpamare

The new spa has been created by one of the worlds leading spa designers, Stefan Ghetta, alongside top international specialists Spa4,
other
Buy a Photo
The spa will feature brand new rituals and treatments inspired by ancient therapeutic traditions from the Alps to the the Orient - including this ice fountain.

2. Wellness at Alpamare

The spa will feature brand new rituals and treatments inspired by ancient therapeutic traditions from the Alps to the the Orient - including this ice fountain.
other
Buy a Photo
Details of the Detox treatment package

3. Wellness at Alpamare

Details of the Detox treatment package
other
Buy a Photo
A step-by-step guide to the Detox package

4. Wellness at Alpamare

A step-by-step guide to the Detox package
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3