Search

More than 100 Santas take part in snowy fun run

Hardy Competitors line up for the Santa Fun Run, in aid of Yorkshire Cancer Research, at Dalby Forest
Hardy Competitors line up for the Santa Fun Run, in aid of Yorkshire Cancer Research, at Dalby Forest

Dalby Forest became a winter wonderland last Sunday (December 3) when more than 100 Santas ran through the snowy trails to raise money for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

The event included a 5K run and a 2K dash for children. All participants were provided with their very own Santa suit and a snowflake-shaped medal at the finish line.

Abbie Davis, events and partnerships officer at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “We absolutely loved holding our Santa Fun Run in the Dalby Forest.

“The snow made it feel especially festive and we were so proud of everyone who came out on such a cold day. We’d like to thank all those involved in making the day a success.”