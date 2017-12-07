More than 100 Santas take part in snowy fun run

Dalby Forest became a winter wonderland last Sunday (December 3) when more than 100 Santas ran through the snowy trails to raise money for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

The event included a 5K run and a 2K dash for children. All participants were provided with their very own Santa suit and a snowflake-shaped medal at the finish line.

Abbie Davis, events and partnerships officer at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “We absolutely loved holding our Santa Fun Run in the Dalby Forest.

“The snow made it feel especially festive and we were so proud of everyone who came out on such a cold day. We’d like to thank all those involved in making the day a success.”