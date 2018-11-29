More than 430 homes in Scarborough affected by power cut

Due to an unplanned power cut over 430 premises in Scarborough are still without power.

This afternoon, Northern Powergrid announced that a power cut was affecting 686 properties in Snainton (YO17) and Brompton-by-Sawdon (YO13) areas.

The electrical distribution company is now estimating that power will be restored by 8.30pm.

Northern Powergrid announced that the power cut affecting properties has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve the area.

On their webiste it states: "We are currently working hard to restore your power however we are unable to provide an accurate restoration time.

"Please call us on 105 if you have any specific questions."