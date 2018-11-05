More tourists visited Yorkshire Coast than any other region in first half of 2018

The holiday industry in the Scarborough, Whitby and Filey area and the North York Moors National Park has seen a big boost with more domestic and international visitors in the first half of 2018, outperforming any other English region,

So says Janet Deacon, Welcome to Yorkshire’s Tourist Director for the coast, Ryedale and the North York Moors National Park.

New figures show there was an eight per cent rise in overseas visitors to the Welcome to Yorkshire region compared to the same period last year.

In addition, said Mrs Deacon, coverage by the media of the Yorkshire region saw 73 million items featured, worth some £7.6 million.

“It is fantastic news because the new figures show that the whole of the Scarborough Council area saw a rise of a staggering 21%.

She attributed the success to regional, local and national organisation campaigns such as the Tour de Yorkshire and “the magnificent success" of the Open Air Theatre acts.

“This is wonderful news because it means that the coast, Ryedale and the National Park have benefitted considerably from the wealth of publicity which has been generated which in turn attracts more visitors and helps the local economy.”