Moss hat-trick helps Heslerton to Park victory

Heslerton Under-11s welcomed Scholes Park and both sides produced a goal-packed entertaining game.

The hosts raced into a first-half lead with strikes from Myles Johnson, Matthew Moss (2) and Rio Howden.

In the second half Park pulled one back before Howden scored his second.

Again Park grabbed a goal back before Charlie Swiers netted, Johnson scored his second and Moss completed his hat-trick to round off a fine performance.

Man of the match went to Tommy Palmer.

Heslerton Pirates Under-10s hosted Scalby Otters.

Goals from Malachey Kendrew and Alfie Bradbury gave the hosts a half-time lead in game one and Bradbury and Jack Smith both netted in the second half to complete a polished team performance.

Bradbury and Maynard shared the man of match award.

Goals from man of match Smith, Palliser-Webb and a Maynard penalty were enough for victory in game two.

Heslerton Under-Nines travelled to Hunmanby.

The first game was a tight affair, the home team taking the lead, but Luke Allardice pulled a goal back for the visitors late in the second half.

The second game saw strikes from the away team from Allardice, Tia Walker and Noah Johnson.

Man of the match went to Johnson with parents’ player of the game going to Tia May-Walker.

Heslerton Under-Eights were on the road at Seamer.

The first game saw the Heroes’ only goal scored by a deflected cross from Taylor Sims.

Seth Walmsley won the player of the match award.

Game two was a great contest with goals from Walmsley and Archie Pilmoor.

Player of the game was Josh Dale.