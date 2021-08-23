Motorbike driver taken to hospital by air ambulance after collision involving car towing caravan near Malton
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance following a serious collision yesterday.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 10:13 am
Updated
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 10:14 am
The collision involved the motorbike and a car towing a caravan.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.11am and crews from Malton, Filey and Scarborough attended and released the motorbike driver from under the caravan using strops, stabilising equipment and crew power.
The man was then taken to hospital via air ambulance.
Police closed the road at the scene for a number of hours and a diversion was in place.