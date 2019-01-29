Motorists across Scarborough and Whitby can now get updates on safety camera deployments and driving conditions

Motorists in North Yorkshire can now get tweets about mobile safety camera deployment and real-time updates about driving conditions from safety camera operators across the county.

The new Twitter account @NYTrafficBureau will also provide brief details of enforcement action live from the scene.

They will share road safety advice and remind residents of how to report speeding concerns where they live.

Jamie Smith, of North Yorkshire Police’s Traffic Bureau, said: “Our mobile safety cameras work from many different locations across North Yorkshire, from busy A-roads to the centre of communities.

“As such, our operators are ideally placed to help and advise motorists. They may help them become aware of bad driving conditions, make people aware if excessive speeds are being detected in a certain location, or remind them of ways to stay safe.

“Our mobile safety cameras have been proven by independent studies to cut casualties by 20% in the areas they are deployed to, and this is another way we can help road users across the county stay safe on our roads.”

The Twitter feed is now live. Not all mobile safety camera locations will be included because not all operators will be tweeting. But North Yorkshire Police hopes the feed will expand in the future, providing drivers with an increasing amount of information.

Users are reminded never to use their mobile phone while driving.