Motorists caught doing 80mph in 30mph zones

Drivers in North Yorkshire have been recorded doing more than 80mph in 30mph zones.

North Yorkshire Police have revealed the highest speeds recorded in residential areas in a bid to get motorists to stick to speed limits.

The figures, broken down by district, show that drivers have been clocked at speeds of up to 82mph in 30mph zones.

Andy Tooke, Criminal Justice Operations Manager for North Yorkshire Police, said: “People sometimes question why we use mobile safety cameras to enforce speed limits.

“Imagine taking your children to a playground or walking them to school, or helping an elderly relative across the road, when a driver approaches at more than 80mph.

“The consequences of hitting a pedestrian or cyclist at those speeds would be absolutely horrendous. The chance of a child surviving if they were hit at 82mph is virtually nil.”

According to figures by safety charity ROSPA, pedestrians hit by a vehicle at 40mph are four-and-a-half times more likely to die than if they were hit by a vehicle at 30mph.

Mr Tooke added: “By revealing some of the speeds we’ve recorded recently, we hope drivers will think about why speed limits exist and why it’s not ok to break them."

The highest speed recorded in any 30mph zone in North Yorkshire during the last 18-months was Wetherby Road in Harrogate, where a driver was clocked at 82mph.

In Scarborough, a driver was caught doing 57mph on Valley Road.

The highest speeds recorded in 30mph zones by North Yorkshire Police mobile safety cameras in the last 18 months are as follows:

RICHMOND: 62mph – Leyburn Road, Catterick Garrison

CRAVEN: 74mph – B6160, Kettlewell (near primary school)

HARROGATE: 82mph – Wetherby Road

HAMBLETON: 57mph – Main Street, Helperby

RYEDALE: 63mph – A170 Thornton le Dale

YORK: 65mph – Tadcaster Road, Dringhouses

SELBY: 58mph – Barlby Road, Selby

SCARBOROUGH: 57mph – Valley Road