Mountain bike stolen outside Scarborough supermarket

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a mountain bike was stolen outside a Scarborough supermarket.

The theft occurred between 12pm and 9pm on Thursday, 4 October outside Sainsbury’s on Falsgrave Road.

The GT Mountain bike had been locked up and the lock was cut.

The photograph shows a bike of the same model – the only difference is that the crank on the stolen bike is black rather than red.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact PC Phil Charlton on 101 quoting reference number 12180186255.

Alternatively you can email philip.charlton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.