MP backing pilot scheme to support bereaved parents

Sara Collier-Heald, matron maternity and gynaecology; Beverley Shelley, midwife; Kevin Hollinrake MP, and Liz Ross, head of midwifery.
Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake, whose Parental Leave and Pay Bill which guarantees paid bereavement leave received Royal Assent last September, has visited a pilot project at York Hospital set up to support grieving families following the death of a baby.

The National Bereavement Care Pathway (NBCP) is currently being piloted in 32 NHS trusts in the UK, including York and Scarborough.

Mr Hollinrake said: “I know from the incredibly poignant stories that my colleagues who had themselves suffered bereavement how devastating losing a baby can be. I am certain that this scheme will make a huge difference.”