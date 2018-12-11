MP helps celebrate opening of cafe bar

Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake recently joined forces with North Yorkshire’s FSB development manager Carolyn Frank to congratulate Pickering’s newest business ‘2 Burgate’ on its first day of trading.

2 Burgate is a new café bar concept for Pickering, formerly known as cafe Frog, and has been extensively renovated by owner Janet Hunter.

She said: “FSB has supported me throughout my business planning and start up and I am delighted to welcome Carolyn as my first official customer.

“I appreciate the support from our local MP too, who is such a champion of small businesses in the area.

“A big thank you to everyone who supported our opening.

“The business community here have been really welcoming and I look forward to working with them in the future.”

Mr Hollinrake said: “Congratulations to Janet and her excellent team at 2 Burgate.

“It’s great to see new businesses setting up in our market towns.

“It’s exactly these kinds of businesses that keep our market towns alive and thriving all year round.”

Carolyn Frank said: “The FSB has worked closely with Small Business Saturday since its inception in 2013 and many of our members like Janet, and members in Helmsley, took part on the day.”