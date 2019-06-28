MP joins bid to make disabled people aware of rail discount card

Kevin Hollinrake MP has joined forces with the rail industry to encourage more disabled people in Malton to travel by train using the Disabled Persons Railcard, which offers a third off journeys.

Mr Hollinrake attended a parliamentary event on accessibility and inclusion in rail, hosted by the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail.

The event showcased the work the rail industry is doing to change and improve the network to make it more accessible.

This includes enabling disabled people to make more discounted journeys with the Disabled Persons Railcard.

The Disabled Persons Railcard offers a third off adult rail fares at any time on the National Rail network for people with a disability, plus a companion.

On average, passengers with the Disabled Persons Railcard save £108 a year, even after the £20 cost of the card is factored in.

Mr Hollinrake said “Everyone in Malton should have the opportunity to travel by train.

“I’m pleased to work with the rail companies to raise awareness of the discounts offered by the Disabled Persons Railcard and hope more people will benefit from big savings that can be made.”

Jac Starr, chief operating officer at the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We’re working hard to improve the railway, making more stations step-free and adding thousands of new and refurbished carriages which are more accessible.”