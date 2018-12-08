MP pays visit to town florist

Robert Goodwill MP recently visited Louise Florists to support Small Business Saturday in Scarborough.

The business has been running for many decades with a loyal clientele.

Kate Wark, the proprietor ot the Huntriss Row business, has kept the name Louise Florists and is often called Louise by mistake.

Robert Goodwill said: “I’m delighted to support Small Business Saturday and I was pleased to hear that the business is going well. It is important that we back the independent businesses in our community.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and our Industrial Strategy is building an environment in which they can continue to thrive.

“It is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign that highlights small business successes,”