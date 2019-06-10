MP Robert Goodwill: Jeremy Hunt is the 'best person' to move the country forward and deliver Brexit

MP Robert Goodwill has said Jeremy Hunt will be "the best person" to lead the country after Theresa May.

The MP for Scarborough and Whitby said the Foreign Secretary is "a serious politician for a serious position" and therefore will support him in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

"I was actually one of the first ones to link myself to his campaign and I'm glad that today senior Conservative politicians like Amber Rudd and Penny Mordaunt have revealed that they will also vote for him.

"He's a serious politician for a serious position. He has gravitas and the experience required to do the job. He's got a track record of delivering tough negotiations for example with the junior doctors and before becoming a politician he was a successful entrepreneur."

According to Mr Goodwill, Jeremy Hunt aims to renegotiate a better deal, making changes to the controversial Irish backstop, that would win the backing of MPs.

He is confident that this will be achieved in time for Britain to leave the EU by the current deadline of October 31.