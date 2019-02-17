MP’s praise for Winkler Services Group

Winkler Services Group in Scarborough has been visited by local MP Robert Goodwill, who has expressed his gratitude for the work being carried out in the town and surrounding area.

With its head office in Westborough, Winkler Services is a consultation service for EU Citizens and other nationals working on the Yorkshire Coast.

Mr Goodwill said: “It was great to see how Winkler Services are helping EU citizens who are working here on the coast, and making such a contribution to our local economy.”