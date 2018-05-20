MP’s visit to care home sparked by message of praise

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has visited North Yorkshire County Council’s Deansfield Court extra care development in Norton after a constituent praised the ‘brilliant care’ given to her mum while she was a resident.

Pat Pitcher, of Wintringham, wanted Mr Hollinrake to know how well her mum was looked after while living at Deansfield Court. Pat’s mum, Eva Croft, who moved into Deansfield Court in 2012, died in December, less than three weeks before her 96th birthday.

Mr Hollinrake said: “I was delighted to have had the chance to visit Deansfield Court today and meet some of the staff. I’d like to thank them for all their hard work.”

“There are so many unsung heroes working in our care services who don’t get the appreciation they deserve and it’s great to hear that Mrs Croft and many others have been so well looked after.”

Mrs Pitcher told Mr Hollinrake: “I do believe that if you have not visited such a place you may be very pleasantly surprised and, more so, very impressed. It is nothing like the ‘old folks’ homes’ we usually envisage.”

She continued: “The care Mum was given was amazing. Due to my frequent visiting I saw first-hand just how well run and excellent the care was and if all the places for the elderly were based on Deansfield Court there would be fewer problems to deal with.

“Residents help each other, are encouraged to join in activities and are encouraged to do as much for themselves as is possible in order to keep their independence.

“The residents also arrange activities, such as playing dominoes, bingo and fund-raising events.

“The carers in our country often get a very bad press, but from what I have seen at Deansfield I can only say that a residence like this one is the other side to the story. The carers there are very dedicated and worth their weight in gold.”