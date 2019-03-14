MP’s visit to McCain Foods

Scarborough MP Robert Goodwill visited McCain Foods as his first industry engagement in his new role as Farming Minister.

Along with the leader of Scarborough Borough Council, Derek Bastiman, the minister met with the company’s regional president, manufacturing director and supply chain director to discuss the UK food industry.

The group also talked about the progress of McCain’s Scarborough production facility renewal, which will allow the business to stay in the area for the next 50 years.

McCain’s manufacturing director Alan Bridges said: “we welcome the appointment of Robert into his new Ministerial position.

“The meeting was a great opportunity for us to talk about our close connection with UK agriculture and the role we play in the food industry.”