Muck and Magic awards ceremony to take place tonight

The winners of this year's Muck and Magic Gardens Competition will be revealed at a ceremony tonight.

Roger Burnett from Muck and Magic will be hosting the ceremony, which will take place from 6.30pm at the Scarborough Spa.

Awards will be given out to everyone from school gardeners to businesses who have bloomed up their premises, pubs and restaurant gardens, private gardens, caravan sites and residential care home gardens.

Mr Burnett said: “Muck and Magic Gardens Competition becomes more popular every year and we are really pleased to see so many enthusiastic people who just love being in their little piece of paradise.

"We are looking forward to a great evening.”

The competition's results will be available on the Scarborough News website from 9am tomorrow.