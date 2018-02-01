Mum pays tribute to ‘beautiful, loving, caring and cheeky’ Kain

Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ 17-year-old boy who lived life to the full.

Those closest to Kain Atkinson say he was a ‘biker in the making’.

So his family decided to ask the biking community to join Kain for his last ride on Saturday and they have been overwhelmed by the response.

His mum, Gail Carter, said: “Kain was a beautiful, loving, caring, cheeky lad.

“He was 17 years old and lived life to the full.

“From as soon as he could walk he had a love for motorbikes and was a biker in the making. He often threatened to take my bike out.

“I am blown away with the response I have had from my appeal to my biker friends and the biker community.”

Ms Carter posted on Facebook appealing to bikers to join Kain in his last ride.

She said: “We have got a motorbike hearse for him and he would have loved it if we could get as many bikes as we can to accompany him on his last ride.”

The Facebook post by Gail Carter, Kain’s mum, has received more than 6,800 shares with hundreds of friends, family and strangers sharing their condolences.

Ms Carter said: “We bought him his first pushbike when he was about two years old and he would ride around making motor bike noises.

“We bought him a quad bike when he was seven. He then moved on to off roaders.”

Kain died on Sunday January 14 and his mum has thanked hospital staff.

Ms Carter added: “I would also like to say a massive thank you to the staff on the ICU at Scarborough Hospital for the support and the care they gave us. We donated his organs and he would be chuffed to bits knowing that part of him lives on in someone else.”

Following the huge response, volunteers have also come forward to help marshal the ride from Marine Drive to his resting place at Woodlands Cemetery.

Bikers are encouraged to come down for Kain’s final ride on Saturday morning. Bikers are asked to meet at 10.45am at 118 Gildercliffe, in Scarborough, YO12 6NX.

They will set off at 11am for a final ride around Marine Drive before heading to Woodlands Cemetery for 12.30pm.