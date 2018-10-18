Museum volunteers made to measure for new history projects

Volunteers have spent the summer working on two projects aimed at helping local people and visitors learn more about Malton and Norton.

The projects, run by Malton Museum, explored Medieval Malton and created a new history of Malton and Norton, which has now gone on sale at the museum.

Claire Sawdon, development officer at Malton Museum, said Measuring Medieval Malton was a project to research the layout of New Malton in the 12th century to understand its streets and plots of land, and why people came to live there.

“Our volunteers recorded all the building frontages and alleyways along the main streets in the centre of Malton to establish if the pattern of the plots could be identified.”

The second project was the production of a short history book of Malton and Norton which aims to answer some some of the regular questions asked at the museum.

The book is now available from the museum for £4.99.