Music festival near Scarborough is hoping to get approval for new location

A charity music festival is hoping to secure a new location after losing its original venue.

Louisa Oakley, organiser of Burnistonbury, had secured permission to hold the event on June 22 on the Showfield off the Coastal Road at Burniston.

That permission was only granted after a single objection to a licensing application was withdrawn before a hearing of Scarborough Council’s licensing sub-committee was due to take place.

The venue is now, however, unavailable and a fresh licence application has been lodged with the borough council to use what’s known as “the Field” off Ripley’s Road, Cloughton.

Mrs Oakley and her family have raised £200,000 for St Catherine’s Hospice over the last 20 years and hope the festival will continue that success.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that she hoped to secure the new venue soon.

She added: “We are hoping for a fantastic day to raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice.”

The licence application is seeking permission for live music and to sell alcohol at the event. Music will last until midnight and alcohol sales will end 15 minutes before the event finishes.

The fresh application is now out to consultation with the closing date for representations Friday April 19.

To view the application visit www.scarborough.gov.uk/field-notice-application.

For more on Burnistonbury see www.facebook.com/burnistonbury.