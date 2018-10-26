Music festival’s notes for hospice

The Filey Music Festival charity fundraiser, which was held on the Coble Landing, brought in £2,164 for St Catherine’s Hospice.

The event was a huge success, helped by the glorious weather, and the Coble Landing was packed with people enjoying the entertainment.

The Hurricane flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight graced the gathering and was hailed as ‘spectacular’.

A spokesman for the fundraising event said: “Everything went really well and the day was amazing.

“We couldn’t have asked for any more.

“We would like to say a big thank you to all the bands, to everyone who helped and gave their support on the the day, to the people who donated and gave generously, and the people of Filey, who helped make this event a success.”