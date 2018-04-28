My Favourite Things: Whitby actor Ace Bhatti

Whitby and Staithes are great places to live, simply because (compared to London where I spend a great deal of my time) the portions are bigger and the people a hell of a lot friendlier!

It’s been the perfect place for my children to grow up.

In Staithes in their early years every day was spent outdoors, one winter we even built a snowman on the beach!

And when we moved to Whitby it was perfect for their teenage years, but when needed, within a few minutes’ drive, I can still find a little bit of solitude and an unspoilt view to gaze upon.

Places to visit

If you’re looking for narrow alleyways and great sea views, there are three fantastic villages to visit close to Whitby – Robin Hood’s Bay, Runswick Bay and Staithes.

Runswick Bay

Lifeboat Day is great in Staithes with a fantastic firework display to end the day.

If, like me, you love the moors then Saltersgate Bank car park is a good place to stop to admire the view.

It’s stunning in August when the heather comes out.

Food

Whitby simply has the best fish and chips in the world!

For me it’s a three-way pull, between The Royal Fisheries, The Magpie and Trenchers.

But there are other great fish and chips to be had!

If you fancy something a bit different, try Cranberry Swamp on Skinner Street, it’s gluten free but you won’t be able to tell!

The food is wonderful. Harry’s Bar is a fantastic place to dine, with a bar downstairs and great restaurant upstairs.

In Staithes, try Ang’s Café opposite the car park, her cakes are a little bit of heaven and well deserved after a good walk!

Walks

There are plenty of places to escape around Whitby.

One lovely walk is in and around Falling Foss waterfall situated in the grounds of Midge Hall.

Once you’ve walked you can stop off at Falling Foss Tea Garden, which is family friendly, with great tea and cakes.

At the north side of Sandsend you can join the Cleveland Way, and if you’re feeling really energetic, walk all the way north to Staithes.

With sea views on one side and stunning countryside on the other, this is a great walk – I love it!

As you can probably tell, I’m slightly biased in my appreciation of the North Yorkshire coast.

My two children were unfortunate not to meet their grandfather who was a fisherman from Runswick.

But it pleases me no end that they grew up close to where he lived, and what a fantastic place to live.

Ace Bhatti presents Civilisations – Art and the Sea, about art that records fishing people and their boats, on BBC1 on Monday April 30.