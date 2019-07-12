Nature trail created to inspire children at Thornton-Le-Dale

A nature trail, complete with interactive displays, has been devised for children to encourage an interest in wildlife in Thornton-le-Dale.

Volunteers in the village have worked hard in clearing and improving the pond area during the past year.

This has created a place for both visitors and locals to visit and enjoy and enhances Thornton-le-Dale’s entry for Yorkshire in Bloom.

People can collect a Nature Trail booklet from Wardills Newsagents or Bauldersons cafe in the village centre.

A spokesman said: “Included in the booklet are a range of questions and suggestions for activities whilst doing the trail, such as pond-dipping.

“A sink is located at the pond-dipping site so ‘finds’ can be examined with the aid of the magnifying glass provided.

“There are 14 stations along the trail and feedback so far is that children love it.

“Questions can also be viewed via a QR code accessed on a smart phone.”