This photograph, showing Filey Brigg in its full glory with fishing nets draped over the barrier on the Coble Landing, was taken by Julia Hey from Flixton.

She said: “I absolutely love Filey and I took this picture of the beach with my mobile phone at the Filey Music Festival. They had live bands on the landing and it was a fabulous day.”

